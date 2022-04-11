Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 128.39 points or 2.82% at 4673.78 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 7.08%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5.03%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.48%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.38%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.41%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.23%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.76%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.49%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.11%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (down 0.55%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.27%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 372.62 or 0.63% at 59074.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 107.2 points or 0.6% at 17677.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 212.79 points or 0.71% at 29978.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.71 points or 0.47% at 8924.14.

On BSE,2012 shares were trading in green, 1063 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

