Power stocks soar

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 19.85 points or 1.22% at 1648.21 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 5.02%), Adani Power Ltd (up 3.73%),CESC Ltd (up 2.55%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.23%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.28%), K E C International Ltd (up 1.06%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.67%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.66%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.45%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.93%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.24%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 304.57 or 0.79% at 38310.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 75.35 points or 0.66% at 11333.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.95 points or 0.45% at 14382.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.37 points or 0.34% at 4876.47.

On BSE,1046 shares were trading in green, 902 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

