Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 16.52 points or 1.06% at 1571.34 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 4.27%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.23%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.52%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.48%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.21%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 1.13%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.75%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.28%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.25%).

On the other hand, K E C International Ltd (down 0.87%), CESC Ltd (down 0.31%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.28%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 33.3 or 0.09% at 38459.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.05 points or 0.04% at 11295.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.46 points or 0.79% at 13019.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.11 points or 0.76% at 4515.5.

On BSE,1043 shares were trading in green, 677 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

