Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 312.39 points or 7.19% at 4031.97 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 20%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 19.7%),Adani Power Ltd (down 5%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.79%),ABB India Ltd (down 2.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 2.6%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.95%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.53%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.59%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.54%).

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1055.99 or 1.75% at 59149.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 326.3 points or 1.82% at 17565.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 602.36 points or 2.14% at 27552.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 139.64 points or 1.59% at 8641.67.

On BSE,668 shares were trading in green, 2812 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

