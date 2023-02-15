Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 143.95 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 52.34% to Rs 132.76 croreNet loss of Sanghi Industries reported to Rs 143.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 52.34% to Rs 132.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 278.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales132.76278.56 -52 OPM %-13.4515.12 -PBDT-94.5826.29 PL PBT-117.9810.07 PL NP-143.957.54 PL
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
