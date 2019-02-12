JUST IN
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Mukand reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 18.19% to Rs 924.59 crore

Net Loss of Mukand reported to Rs 20.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 27.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 924.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 782.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales924.59782.31 18 OPM %4.984.97 -PBDT-18.13-25.17 28 PBT-34.08-38.89 12 NP-20.23-27.15 25

