Mukand reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.18 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.64% to Rs 839.64 croreNet loss of Mukand reported to Rs 22.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 115.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 839.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 818.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 84.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 44.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 3587.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3069.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales839.64818.01 3 3587.643069.82 17 OPM %1.81-7.96 -4.182.02 - PBDT-22.54148.69 PL -74.0395.77 PL PBT-36.63133.04 PL -132.3339.30 PL NP-22.18115.94 PL -84.1144.06 PL
