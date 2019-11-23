JUST IN
Ministry of Railways Says There Is No Proposal To Privatise Operation Of Railways
Premier Pipes standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the September 2019 quarter

Sales decline 87.47% to Rs 4.56 crore

Net profit of Premier Pipes declined 90.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. Sales declined 87.47% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against Rs 36.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2019Sep. 2018% Var.Sales4.5636.38 -87 OPM %17.763.22 -PBDT0.180.55 -67 PBT0.030.42 -93 NP0.030.30 -90

