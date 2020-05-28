Volumes jump at Uflex Ltd counter

Uflex Ltd saw volume of 78087 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 7.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10188 shares

Orient Cement Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 May 2020.

Uflex Ltd saw volume of 78087 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 7.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10188 shares. The stock increased 10.92% to Rs.192.50. Volumes stood at 7091 shares in the last session.

Orient Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 12.95 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 7.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.83 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.65% to Rs.44.90. Volumes stood at 89547 shares in the last session.

Tube Investments of India Ltd clocked volume of 8976 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 4.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1825 shares. The stock gained 8.64% to Rs.337.00. Volumes stood at 5723 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd clocked volume of 17528 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 4.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3955 shares. The stock gained 2.38% to Rs.1,017.25. Volumes stood at 20111 shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd recorded volume of 35201 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 3.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9645 shares. The stock gained 7.41% to Rs.238.55. Volumes stood at 3361 shares in the last session.

