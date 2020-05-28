JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Maruti Suzuki India ties up with HDFC Bank for consumer finance schemes

Granules India gains as USFDA finds no NDMA impurities
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Uflex Ltd counter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Uflex Ltd saw volume of 78087 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 7.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10188 shares

Orient Cement Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 May 2020.

Uflex Ltd saw volume of 78087 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 7.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10188 shares. The stock increased 10.92% to Rs.192.50. Volumes stood at 7091 shares in the last session.

Orient Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 12.95 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 7.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.83 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.65% to Rs.44.90. Volumes stood at 89547 shares in the last session.

Tube Investments of India Ltd clocked volume of 8976 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 4.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1825 shares. The stock gained 8.64% to Rs.337.00. Volumes stood at 5723 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd clocked volume of 17528 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 4.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3955 shares. The stock gained 2.38% to Rs.1,017.25. Volumes stood at 20111 shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd recorded volume of 35201 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 3.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9645 shares. The stock gained 7.41% to Rs.238.55. Volumes stood at 3361 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 28 2020. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU