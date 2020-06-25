Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 88.93% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.15% to Rs 1982.30 crore

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects declined 88.93% to Rs 15.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.15% to Rs 1982.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1979.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.01% to Rs 403.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 415.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 57.10% to Rs 8124.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5171.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1982.301979.308124.805171.9024.7824.6529.0028.11267.40312.101455.60873.9090.30210.30788.90551.0015.40139.10403.10415.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)