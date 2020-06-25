Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 88.93% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.15% to Rs 1982.30 croreNet profit of Prestige Estates Projects declined 88.93% to Rs 15.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.15% to Rs 1982.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1979.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.01% to Rs 403.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 415.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 57.10% to Rs 8124.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5171.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1982.301979.30 0 8124.805171.90 57 OPM %24.7824.65 -29.0028.11 - PBDT267.40312.10 -14 1455.60873.90 67 PBT90.30210.30 -57 788.90551.00 43 NP15.40139.10 -89 403.10415.60 -3
