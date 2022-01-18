Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Surges 7.14%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.31%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 21.72% over last one month compared to 9.91% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 7.76% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 7.14% today to trade at Rs 549.15. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.31% to quote at 4150.17. The index is up 9.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 2.9% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 1.79% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 61.42 % over last one year compared to the 26.5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 21.72% over last one month compared to 9.91% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 7.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 66635 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 76868 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 553.4 on 18 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 260.15 on 04 May 2021.

