JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tracxn Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.54 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Pricol consolidated net profit rises 223.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 26.64% to Rs 501.00 crore

Net profit of Pricol rose 223.99% to Rs 47.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.64% to Rs 501.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 395.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales501.00395.60 27 OPM %12.4712.33 -PBDT58.4842.40 38 PBT38.1222.72 68 NP47.5314.67 224

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU