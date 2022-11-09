Pricol consolidated net profit rises 223.99% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 26.64% to Rs 501.00 croreNet profit of Pricol rose 223.99% to Rs 47.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.64% to Rs 501.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 395.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales501.00395.60 27 OPM %12.4712.33 -PBDT58.4842.40 38 PBT38.1222.72 68 NP47.5314.67 224
