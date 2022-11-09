Pricol consolidated net profit rises 223.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.64% to Rs 501.00 crore

Net profit of Pricol rose 223.99% to Rs 47.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.64% to Rs 501.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 395.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.501.00395.6012.4712.3358.4842.4038.1222.7247.5314.67

