Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 88.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 29.44% to Rs 56.89 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics rose 88.41% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.44% to Rs 56.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales56.8943.95 29 OPM %13.758.74 -PBDT8.814.72 87 PBT6.853.37 103 NP5.202.76 88

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

