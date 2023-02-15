Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 88.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.44% to Rs 56.89 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics rose 88.41% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.44% to Rs 56.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.56.8943.9513.758.748.814.726.853.375.202.76

