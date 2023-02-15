Hariyana Ship Breakers consolidated net profit declines 74.26% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.56% to Rs 31.27 croreNet profit of Hariyana Ship Breakers declined 74.26% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.56% to Rs 31.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales31.2728.03 12 OPM %04.46 -PBDT1.342.91 -54 PBT1.152.68 -57 NP0.351.36 -74
