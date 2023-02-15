Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 47.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.45% to Rs 99.55 crore

Net profit of Sandesh rose 47.86% to Rs 33.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.45% to Rs 99.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.99.5577.5034.1528.2846.4130.7944.9229.1033.0922.38

