Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 47.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.45% to Rs 99.55 crore

Net profit of Sandesh rose 47.86% to Rs 33.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.45% to Rs 99.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales99.5577.50 28 OPM %34.1528.28 -PBDT46.4130.79 51 PBT44.9229.10 54 NP33.0922.38 48

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

