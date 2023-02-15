Thakkers Developers consolidated net profit rises 10.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 123.75% to Rs 15.26 crore

Net profit of Thakkers Developers rose 10.96% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 123.75% to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.15.266.827.1420.091.251.420.821.130.810.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)