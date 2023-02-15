Thakkers Developers consolidated net profit rises 10.96% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 123.75% to Rs 15.26 crore

Net profit of Thakkers Developers rose 10.96% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 123.75% to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.266.82 124 OPM %7.1420.09 -PBDT1.251.42 -12 PBT0.821.13 -27 NP0.810.73 11

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

