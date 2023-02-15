Starlog Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.68 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 92.29% to Rs 3.40 croreNet profit of Starlog Enterprises reported to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 92.29% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.4044.08 -92 OPM %-65.2910.37 -PBDT5.64-6.84 LP PBT4.51-13.43 LP NP5.68-13.43 LP
