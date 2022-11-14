Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit rises 313.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 82.73% to Rs 47.18 crore

Net profit of Indo Gulf Industries rose 313.04% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.73% to Rs 47.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.47.1825.822.92-6.661.370.641.160.440.950.23

