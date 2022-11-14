JUST IN
Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit rises 313.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 82.73% to Rs 47.18 crore

Net profit of Indo Gulf Industries rose 313.04% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.73% to Rs 47.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales47.1825.82 83 OPM %2.92-6.66 -PBDT1.370.64 114 PBT1.160.44 164 NP0.950.23 313

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:14 IST

