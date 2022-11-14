Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit rises 313.04% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NBCC bags contract worth Rs 313 crore from PSCDL
Bank of Baroda Q2 PAT jumps 59% YoY to Rs 3,313 cr
Gulf Oil Lubricants India standalone net profit declines 11.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Nykaa gains on forging alliance with Middle East's Apparel Group for Gulf foray
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 313.73% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 82.73% to Rs 47.18 croreNet profit of Indo Gulf Industries rose 313.04% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.73% to Rs 47.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales47.1825.82 83 OPM %2.92-6.66 -PBDT1.370.64 114 PBT1.160.44 164 NP0.950.23 313
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU