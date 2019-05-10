Prism Johnson standalone net profit declines 20.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 1669.85 crore

Net profit of Prism Johnson declined 20.75% to Rs 49.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 1669.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1608.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 107.33% to Rs 145.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.05% to Rs 5930.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5388.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

