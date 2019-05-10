Prism Johnson standalone net profit declines 20.75% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 7.92% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 1669.85 crore

Net profit of Prism Johnson declined 20.75% to Rs 49.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 1669.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1608.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 107.33% to Rs 145.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.05% to Rs 5930.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5388.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1669.851608.06 4 5930.595388.88 10 OPM %11.0510.52 -9.357.04 - PBDT145.56128.88 13 401.37258.13 55 PBT101.5790.01 13 241.31105.06 130 NP49.7262.74 -21 145.9870.41 107

