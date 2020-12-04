Pritish Nandy Communications produces short film for Amazon Prime Video

Pritish Nandy Communications announced that it has produced a short film called Rat a Tat for an Amazon Prime Video anthology, Unpaused, which will release this month. The film was made under stringent security protocols with only five people on the sets and a strictly limited budget to test innovation and creative challenges during the lockdown.

The film stars Marathi actor Rinku Rajguru of Sairat fame and Lillette Dubey. It is written by Devika Bhagat and directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)