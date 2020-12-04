Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India acquires 6.67% stake in Rocksport

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India has subscribed to 6.67% of the equity share capital of Great Rocksport (Rocksport) for a cash consideration of Rs.3.05 crore.

The target company is engaged in the business of soft adventure based activities and learning programs.

It is expected that the investment in Rocksport will increase customer engagement avenues for the Company, whereby the Company and Rocksport can engage in multiple formats for its members - especially within resorts of the Company. Further, it is expected that there will be cross selling of products by both parties for their growth and benefits.

