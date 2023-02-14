KIC Metaliks standalone net profit declines 52.50% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 53.91% to Rs 208.45 croreNet profit of KIC Metaliks declined 52.50% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.91% to Rs 208.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 135.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales208.45135.44 54 OPM %3.6015.14 -PBDT14.4326.00 -45 PBT10.8123.04 -53 NP7.2315.22 -52
