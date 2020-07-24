JUST IN
Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.31% to Rs 8.59 crore

Net profit of Pro Fin Capital Services rose 200.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.31% to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.13% to Rs 3.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 59.56% to Rs 18.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.5919.66 -56 18.7646.39 -60 OPM %136.903.00 -84.227.37 - PBDT1.430.57 151 4.993.25 54 PBT1.300.46 183 4.482.99 50 NP1.020.34 200 3.312.12 56

First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 17:37 IST

