Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.31% to Rs 8.59 crore

Net profit of Pro Fin Capital Services rose 200.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.31% to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.13% to Rs 3.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 59.56% to Rs 18.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

8.5919.6618.7646.39136.903.0084.227.371.430.574.993.251.300.464.482.991.020.343.312.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)