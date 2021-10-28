Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 14013.95, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 60.69% in last one year as compared to a 54.42% rally in NIFTY and a 29.34% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14013.95, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 18022.6. The Sensex is at 60545.67, down 0.98%.Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has added around 2.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38946.1, down 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2352 shares today, compared to the daily average of 5727 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 69.69 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

