Prozone Intu Properties reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.43 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 134.69% to Rs 62.17 croreNet profit of Prozone Intu Properties reported to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 134.69% to Rs 62.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales62.1726.49 135 OPM %18.6649.11 -PBDT21.506.99 208 PBT15.380.29 5203 NP9.43-1.32 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU