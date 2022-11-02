Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 41.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.68% to Rs 147.59 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 41.10% to Rs 27.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.68% to Rs 147.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 105.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.147.59105.6628.6124.0042.9828.2536.9926.2727.6019.56

