Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 41.10% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO ends with decent subscription
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 24.81% in the June 2022 quarter
Prudent becomes 5th largest MF distributor in India
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO subscribed 36%
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO subscribed 57%
-
Sales rise 39.68% to Rs 147.59 croreNet profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 41.10% to Rs 27.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.68% to Rs 147.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 105.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales147.59105.66 40 OPM %28.6124.00 -PBDT42.9828.25 52 PBT36.9926.27 41 NP27.6019.56 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU