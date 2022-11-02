JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Macrotech Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 933.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 41.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 39.68% to Rs 147.59 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 41.10% to Rs 27.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.68% to Rs 147.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 105.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales147.59105.66 40 OPM %28.6124.00 -PBDT42.9828.25 52 PBT36.9926.27 41 NP27.6019.56 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 10:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU