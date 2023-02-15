Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 293.10% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1629.44% to Rs 31.13 croreNet profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation rose 293.10% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1629.44% to Rs 31.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales31.131.80 1629 OPM %-0.64-32.22 -PBDT1.590.41 288 PBT1.580.41 285 NP1.140.29 293
