Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 293.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1629.44% to Rs 31.13 crore

Net profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation rose 293.10% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1629.44% to Rs 31.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.31.131.80-0.64-32.221.590.411.580.411.140.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)