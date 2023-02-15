Simmonds Marshall reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.57 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 42.56 croreNet Loss of Simmonds Marshall reported to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 42.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales42.5638.20 11 OPM %0.948.56 -PBDT-1.871.29 PL PBT-3.59-0.52 -590 NP-3.57-0.51 -600
