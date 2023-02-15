Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.46 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 63.99% to Rs 1.97 croreNet loss of Mac Charles (India) reported to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 63.99% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.975.47 -64 OPM %-74.1147.71 -PBDT-10.772.98 PL PBT-11.252.50 PL NP-6.462.24 PL
