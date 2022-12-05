PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 0.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.11% to Rs 195.83 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 0.36% to Rs 52.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.11% to Rs 195.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 242.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.195.83242.0991.1788.5971.7771.4770.2769.9652.6652.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)