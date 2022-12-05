PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 0.36% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 19.11% to Rs 195.83 croreNet profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 0.36% to Rs 52.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.11% to Rs 195.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 242.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales195.83242.09 -19 OPM %91.1788.59 -PBDT71.7771.47 0 PBT70.2769.96 0 NP52.6652.47 0
