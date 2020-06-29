Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 26.34% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.02% to Rs 106.82 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declined 26.34% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.02% to Rs 106.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.01% to Rs 10.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.52% to Rs 549.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 642.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

106.82184.25549.56642.948.589.087.7210.3313.5913.4437.4355.7410.179.8122.0837.144.676.3410.7516.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)