JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Maximus International consolidated net profit declines 8.42% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 26.34% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 42.02% to Rs 106.82 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declined 26.34% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.02% to Rs 106.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.01% to Rs 10.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.52% to Rs 549.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 642.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales106.82184.25 -42 549.56642.94 -15 OPM %8.589.08 -7.7210.33 - PBDT13.5913.44 1 37.4355.74 -33 PBT10.179.81 4 22.0837.14 -41 NP4.676.34 -26 10.7516.80 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 16:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU