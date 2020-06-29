Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 26.34% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.02% to Rs 106.82 croreNet profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declined 26.34% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.02% to Rs 106.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.01% to Rs 10.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.52% to Rs 549.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 642.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales106.82184.25 -42 549.56642.94 -15 OPM %8.589.08 -7.7210.33 - PBDT13.5913.44 1 37.4355.74 -33 PBT10.179.81 4 22.0837.14 -41 NP4.676.34 -26 10.7516.80 -36
