Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 222.34% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.96% to Rs 145.00 crore

Net profit of Empire Industries rose 222.34% to Rs 15.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 145.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 162.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.03% to Rs 34.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 574.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 526.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales145.00162.85 -11 574.76526.22 9 OPM %11.3110.23 -12.9711.18 - PBDT12.7713.85 -8 61.5071.76 -14 PBT8.4610.95 -23 46.5261.09 -24 NP15.154.70 222 34.1843.84 -22

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 15:51 IST

