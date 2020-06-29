Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 222.34% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.96% to Rs 145.00 crore

Net profit of Empire Industries rose 222.34% to Rs 15.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 145.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 162.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.03% to Rs 34.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 574.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 526.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

145.00162.85574.76526.2211.3110.2312.9711.1812.7713.8561.5071.768.4610.9546.5261.0915.154.7034.1843.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)