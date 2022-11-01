Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 216.18% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 11.67% to Rs 1137.12 croreNet profit of Max Healthcare Institute rose 216.18% to Rs 457.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 144.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.67% to Rs 1137.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1018.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1137.121018.33 12 OPM %28.0523.47 -PBDT322.90243.42 33 PBT265.22189.55 40 NP457.35144.65 216
