Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 216.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Max Healthcare Institute rose 216.18% to Rs 457.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 144.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.67% to Rs 1137.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1018.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1137.121018.3328.0523.47322.90243.42265.22189.55457.35144.65

