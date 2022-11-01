Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.11% to Rs 10809.19 crore

Net profit of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries rose 10.51% to Rs 2262.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2047.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.11% to Rs 10809.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9556.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10809.199556.7427.3527.523022.382816.882412.432286.512262.222047.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)