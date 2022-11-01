Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.51% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 13.11% to Rs 10809.19 croreNet profit of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries rose 10.51% to Rs 2262.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2047.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.11% to Rs 10809.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9556.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10809.199556.74 13 OPM %27.3527.52 -PBDT3022.382816.88 7 PBT2412.432286.51 6 NP2262.222047.01 11
