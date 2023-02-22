Punjab National Bank down for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 47.95, down 2.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 28.38% in last one year as compared to a 3.22% rally in NIFTY and a 7.26% spurt in the index.

Punjab National Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 47.95, down 2.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 17612.35. The Sensex is at 59961.53, down 1.17%.Punjab National Bank has lost around 15.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has eased around 6.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40673.6, down 1.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 316.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 716.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

