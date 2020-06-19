Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.20% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.31% to Rs 550.09 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries rose 43.20% to Rs 61.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.31% to Rs 550.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 568.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.30% to Rs 193.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 175.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 2034.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2018.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales550.09568.94 -3 2034.682018.51 1 OPM %17.4411.97 -12.8011.74 - PBDT86.8558.75 48 304.70243.12 25 PBT71.8044.98 60 247.47191.57 29 NP61.9543.26 43 193.19175.15 10
