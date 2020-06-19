Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.31% to Rs 550.09 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries rose 43.20% to Rs 61.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.31% to Rs 550.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 568.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.30% to Rs 193.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 175.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 2034.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2018.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

