Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 23 February 2023

The Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers at its meeting held on 23 February 2023 has approved the following change in directorate:

a. Resignation of Arvind Subramanian, (DIN: 02551935) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of the Company with effect from close of business on 22 May 2023 and his cessation as the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company consequent to his resignation. Arvind Subramanian has decided to move on to pursue his personal interests outside the Company.

b. Appointment of Amit Kumar Sinha, (DIN: 09127387) as an Additional Director on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 23 February 2023.

c. Appointment of Amit Kumar Sinha, (DIN: 09127387) as Managing Director (Designate) of the Company from 23 February 2023 to 22 May 2023.

