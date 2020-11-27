PVR Ltd extends upmove

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1314.3, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.14% in last one year as compared to a 7.14% jump in NIFTY and a 19.31% jump in the Nifty Media.

PVR Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1314.3, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 13018.45. The Sensex is at 44322.29, up 0.14%. PVR Ltd has gained around 21.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1481.25, up 2.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1308.55, up 0.05% on the day. PVR Ltd is down 25.14% in last one year as compared to a 7.14% jump in NIFTY and a 19.31% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

