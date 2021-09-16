PVR Ltd extends upmove

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1412.05, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.52% in last one year as compared to a 52.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.09% spurt in the Nifty Media.

PVR Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1412.05, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17584.15. The Sensex is at 59003.98, up 0.48%. PVR Ltd has risen around 1.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 15.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1942, down 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1412.4, up 0.01% on the day. PVR Ltd is up 15.52% in last one year as compared to a 52.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.09% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

