PVR Ltd rises around 1%

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1345, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.22% in last one year as compared to a 9.22% gain in NIFTY and a 12.22% gain in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1345, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 13153.2. The Sensex is at 44709.96, up 0.21%. PVR Ltd has added around 20.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1538.8, up 2.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.21 lakh shares in last one month.

PVR Ltd is down 23.22% in last one year as compared to a 9.22% gain in NIFTY and a 12.22% gain in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

