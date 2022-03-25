PVR Ltd soars 4.87%

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1863.05, up 4.87% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.74% in last one year as compared to a 18.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.06% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1863.05, up 4.87% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 17147.55. The Sensex is at 57318.17, down 0.48%. PVR Ltd has risen around 13.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 16.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2321.75, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

