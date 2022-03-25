GFL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd, Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd and Windsor Machines Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 March 2022.

GFL Ltd spiked 15.44% to Rs 75.5 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 58193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11502 shares in the past one month.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd surged 12.68% to Rs 44. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd soared 11.30% to Rs 64.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71510 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56850 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd advanced 10.96% to Rs 281. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12230 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1461 shares in the past one month.

Windsor Machines Ltd rose 9.93% to Rs 42.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19568 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19429 shares in the past one month.

