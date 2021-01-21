STL Global Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Future Market Networks Ltd, Aditya Vision Ltd, Banco Products (India) Ltd and Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 January 2021.

STL Global Ltd surged 12.78% to Rs 10.5 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 18484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18586 shares in the past one month.

Future Market Networks Ltd soared 9.95% to Rs 20.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 63539 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9968 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Vision Ltd spiked 9.92% to Rs 60.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28 shares in the past one month.

Banco Products (India) Ltd jumped 9.86% to Rs 150.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28071 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd gained 9.36% to Rs 61.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96812 shares in the past one month.

