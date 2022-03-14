PVR Ltd up for five straight sessions

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1705, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.29% in last one year as compared to a 12.3% gain in NIFTY and a 29.19% gain in the Nifty Media.

PVR Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1705, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 16765.9. The Sensex is at 56158.49, up 1.09%. PVR Ltd has added around 3.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2131.55, up 2.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1707.45, up 1.03% on the day. PVR Ltd is up 22.29% in last one year as compared to a 12.3% gain in NIFTY and a 29.19% gain in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)