TCS named a Leader in Life Science R&D ITO Services

By IDC MarketScape

Tata Consultancy Services has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape, for Worldwide Life Science R&D ITO Services.

The report highlights that, TCS is focusing on an advisory-led transformation approach for higher digital adoption and value creation with a focus on IP-based digital health, real-world evidence, scientific 'collaboration', connected smart labs, data-driven clinical development, digital clinical trials, automation, and regulatory intelligence. It goes on to say that, TCS has been recognized for the strategic direction that it brings to IT transformation initiatives, its flexibility and agility despite its scale, and its end-to-end project delivery capabilities.

