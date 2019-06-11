JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hasti Finance standalone net profit declines 99.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sejal Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.95 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

PVV Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 373.82% to Rs 48.33 crore

Net profit of PVV Infra reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 373.82% to Rs 48.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15850.00% to Rs 3.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 146.54% to Rs 83.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales48.3310.20 374 83.4333.84 147 OPM %5.13-3.92 -5.750.95 - PBDT2.47-0.44 LP 4.780.24 1892 PBT2.46-0.53 LP 4.620.03 15300 NP1.70-0.53 LP 3.190.02 15850

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 17:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU