Qgo Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of Qgo Finance reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. rose 500.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. rose 272.50% to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

