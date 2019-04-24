Qgo Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.72 croreNet profit of Qgo Finance reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 272.50% to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.720.12 500 1.490.40 273 OPM %73.6125.00 -33.5617.50 - PBDT0.300.03 900 0.200.06 233 PBT0.290.03 867 0.190.06 217 NP0.190 0 0.040.03 33
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
