Quick Heal Technologies standalone net profit declines 44.45% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 27.90% to Rs 85.35 croreNet profit of Quick Heal Technologies declined 44.45% to Rs 23.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 27.90% to Rs 85.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.44% to Rs 83.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.05% to Rs 312.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 316.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales85.35118.38 -28 312.90316.22 -1 OPM %45.6155.85 -41.3639.13 - PBDT47.4179.66 -40 161.92153.61 5 PBT41.7872.74 -43 138.39126.73 9 NP23.7342.72 -44 83.9678.88 6
