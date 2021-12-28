Quick Wrap: Nifty Commodities Index rises 1.48%

Nifty Commodities index closed up 1.48% at 5580.65 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, P I Industries Ltd gained 3.80%, Pidilite Industries Ltd jumped 3.11% and Ambuja Cements Ltd added 2.77%.

The Nifty Commodities index is up 47.00% over last one year compared to the 24.22% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 1.34% and Nifty Infrastructure index increased 1.21% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.86% to close at 17233.25 while the SENSEX added 0.83% to close at 57897.48 today.

