Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 3.16%

Nifty IT index closed up 3.16% at 29339.85 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mphasis Ltd added 8.42%, Mindtree Ltd gained 8.31% and Wipro Ltd jumped 7.02%.

The Nifty IT index has soared 88.00% over last one year compared to the 49.46% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 0.95% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 0.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.26% to close at 15853.95 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.25% to close at 52904.05 today.

